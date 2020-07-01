June Fredette RUTLAND — June Fredette passed away at the age of 99 years old, June 27, 2020. She was born June 1921 in Greenfield, Massachusetts, to Laura and Daniel Freeman. Her parents divorced; she and her siblings relocated with their father to Mount Holly, Vermont. In 1938, she married Foster Pratt; they divorced 1964. In 1966, she married Eugene “Mike” Fredette. They owned and operated Green Mountain Refrigeration, Roxie’s Wagon, Smiley’s Steak House, Smiley’s Snack Bar and the Beacon Restaurant. When retired, she joined the foster grandparent program at Lothrop School where she loved working with children. She had a passion for, and excelled at, oil painting and quilting, was a Red Sox fan, a staunch Democrat, and she wasn’t shy about sharing her opinions. More importantly, June was devoted to her family. She was known for reaching out to encourage and help others. She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Wallace) Keltner, Star, Idaho; stepdaughter, Michele (William) Scamoffa, Egg Harbor City, New Jersey; sister, Shirley Wells, Miami, Florida; seven grandchildren, Lauralyn Jiles, David Pratt Jr., James Ebel, Andrea Pratt, Wendy Pratt, Geoffrey Keltner and Michael Pratt; seven great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and nephew, Daniel Carillo Suman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Fredette; her two sons, Hubert Pratt and David Pratt Sr.; her parents; her brothers, David Freeman, Daniel Freeman and Leo Freeman. Thank you to Mountain View Care Center and BAYADA Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the research of dementia at Bright Focus Foundation; or a charity of your choice. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date, to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford.
