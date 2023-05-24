June Hoffman Dorion RUTLAND — The funeral mass for June Hoffman Dorion, 100, of Rutland and formerly Fair Haven, who died January 20th at the Mountain View Center in Rutland, VT following a brief illness will 10 Am Saturday June 3, 2023 at Our Lady of Seven Dolor Church in Fair Haven. Burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Durfee Funeral Home.
