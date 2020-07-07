June McCormack SPRINGFIELD — June McCormack 89, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at her home. She was born April 8, 1931, in Springfield, the daughter of George F. and Doris (Barr) Thompson. She graduated in 1949 from Springfield High School. On Oct. 29, 1951, she married Russell H. McCormack in Keene, New Hampshire. He died May 21, 2012. Mrs. McCormack was a mother and homemaker. She was a member of Chester Congregational Church in Chester. She enjoyed quilting, cake making, camping, walking, birding and traveling. Survivors include four children, Lawrence McCormack of Springfield, Laura Barrows of Hampstead, North Carolina, Betty Losavio of North Springfield and Arlene Bailey of Rustburg, Virginia; nine grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, seven step-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. McCormack was also predeceased by her sister, Nancy Thompson Smith. The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, in Pine Grove Cemetery in North Springfield, with the Rev. Susan Moody, pastor of Chester Congregational Church, officiating. A celebration of life will follow at the McCormack family place on Damon Road in Springfield. Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice for VT and NH, P.O. Box 881, Brattleboro, VT 05302. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
