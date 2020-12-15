June R. Osowski Summer Night By June Osowski The orchard stills as Dusk approaches Hushed and attentive, I wait An audience of one. The evening star appears and Above flat topped apples trees Bats cross and recross. Arcs of wobbling brown flight Snatching supper on the wing. MENDON — June R. Osowski, 64, died peacefully Dec. 10, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer. She was born in South Weymouth, Massachusetts, March 1, 1956, the daughter of Shirley J. (Standish) and Peter J. Curtin Sr. June graduated from Brockton High School in Brockton, Massachusetts, and Stonehill College in Easton, Massachusetts. She received her master’s degree from Simmons University in Boston, Massachusetts. June was the beloved, longtime children’s librarian at the Rutland Free Library. She felt immense privilege to have such a wonderful career and wished all to know her gratitude and goodwill towards the patrons she met during her service to the community. Surviving are her two sons, Edward Osowski and Andrew Osowski, both of Richmond, Virginia; a daughter, Ellen Osowski of Jericho; a brother, Peter Curtin Jr. of Lakeville, Massachusetts; two sisters, Rosemary Sullivan of Cohasset, Massachusetts, and Laura Sacchetti of Bridgewater, Massachusetts. Her loving husband of 33 years, Sigi Osowski, passed shortly after her on Dec. 11, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Burlington Hope Lodge, 237 East Ave., Burlington, VT 05401-3412. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home, Rutland, Vermont.
Respected and treasured ~ June was always caring and attentive to the kids and open to new children's book series i would introduce her to - respecting my finds enough to bring these new series into Rutland Free Library. Many enjoyable, quiet visits... A special lady for a great library that i've enjoyed in it's location since childhood.
