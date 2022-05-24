June Temple Lull RUTLAND — June Temple Lull, 78, of Venice, Florida, a former Rutland resident, passed away on Oct. 24, 2021. She was born in Rutland on May 17, 1943, the daughter of David and Millicent Temple. She moved to Wyoming Seminary in Kingston, Pennsylvania, with her husband, Orlo Charles Lull, in 1963, where she resided until his retirement in 2006. June is survived by her husband of 59 years; her sister, Sally Temple Whitson, of Longmont, Colorado; her brother, Thomas Sterling Temple, of Rutland, Vermont; sons, James S., his wife, Donna, and grandsons, Charles and Jeremy, of Nazareth, Pennsylvania, Gregory D., his wife, Stephanie, and grandson, Zachary, of Portland, Maine, and son Thomas A., his wife, Sharon, and grandsons, Owen and Andrew, of Rutherford, New Jersey. Visiting hours will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. June’s funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, followed by a lunch reception at the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge. Graveside services will be held Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 12 p.m. in Northam Cemetery in Shrewsbury. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
