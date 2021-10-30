June Temple Lull RUTLAND — June Temple Lull, age 78, of Venice, Florida, passed away on Oct. 24, 2021. She was born in Rutland on May 17, 1943, to David and Millicent Temple. June graduated from Rutland High School in 1961 where she was head majorette and led her school band representing the state of Vermont in JFK’s inaugural parade. She moved to Wyoming Seminary in Kingston, Pennsylvania with her husband, Orlo Charles Lull, in 1963, where she resided until his retirement in 2006. She studied as an X-ray Technician at Rutland Hospital and completed her training in 1964. A stay at home mother for nearly two decades, she later worked for several years at Commonwealth Telephone in Dallas, Pennsylvania. June is survived by her husband of 59 years; sister Sally Temple Whitson of Longmont, Colorado; brother Thomas Sterling Temple of Rutland; sons James S., his wife Donna, and grandsons Charles and Jeremy of Nazareth, Pennsylvania; Gregory D., his wife Stephanie, and grandson Zachary of Portland, Maine, and son Thomas A., his wife Sharon and grandsons Owen and Andrew of Rutherford, New Jersey. June was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, David Wayne Temple, Jr. Farley Funeral Home, Venice, Florida, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory of June or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
