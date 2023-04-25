Justin Nartowicz RUTLAND — Justin Nartowicz, 33, of Rutland, passed away on April 15th unexpectedly. Justin was born on August 18, 1989 to Michael Nartowicz and Karen Dawicki in Rutland, VT. Justin was a devoted father to his two beautiful daughters, Kendalynn and Isabella, whom he loved more than anything in the world. He took pride in being their father and cherished every moment spent with them. In addition to being a loving father, Justin was an outgoing, funny, and caring person who had a contagious energy. He was the life of the party and had a gift for making others laugh. Justin had many friends and was a beloved son, grandson and brother. Justin had a passion for the outdoors, particularly hunting and fishing. He shared this passion with his best friend and father, Michael, and they spent many happy hours together at their hunting camp along with his daughter and stepmother, Star. We are deeply saddened by Justin’s sudden passing, and he will be forever missed. Justin was predeceased by his aunt Ann Nartowicz, grandfather Paul Pooler, his grandmother’s Joan Nartowicz and Cheryl Phillips. He is survived by his daughters Kendalynn Steven and Isabella Cox, his father Mike Nartowicz and stepmother Star Nartowicz, his mother Karen Dawicki and stepfather Charles Dawicki, his grandfather Stan Nartowicz, his great-grandmother Lucille Blair, his brother Cameron Dawicki, sister Kaylee Dawicki, and stepbrothers Edgar and Benjamin and many aunts, uncles and other loved ones. Services will be held at Clifford Funeral Home on May 6th at 11am to 2pm. The celebration of life will be at the VFW on Washington St., Rutland on May 6th at 2pm to 6pm. We honor his memory and all the joy he brought to our lives.
