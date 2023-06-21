Justin R. Ferguson RUTLAND — Justin R. Ferguson, 41, of Rutland died May 20, 2023 unexpectedly at his home. He was born in Rutland September 21, 1981 the son of Raymond J. Ferguson and Karen (Gustafson) Barbagallo. Justin was a graduate of Rutland High School class of 2000, a graduate of Community College of Vermont and Johnson State College with a degree in business administration. Justin was employed as an Independent Financial Planner. Justin enjoyed fishing, hiking, mountain biking and rock climbing with his children, as well as skiing and golf. Surviving are his mother Karen Barbagallo and her husband Gerry of Rutland, his father Raymond Ferguson and his wife Cheryl of Lecanto, FL; his two children, George and Sophia Ferguson of Rutland and the mother of his children, Katherine; his twin sister Amber Dawson and husband Nicholas of Southington, CT, two brothers, Jeremy Barbagallo of West Hartford, CT and Cody Ferguson of Lecanto, FL, his maternal grandmother Marie Gustafson of Rutland, a grandmother Veronica Gustafson of Hudson, FL. Two nephews and a niece, Gavin Barbagallo of West Hartford, CT and Tyler Dawson and Ella Dawson of Southington, CT; also many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. He was pre-deceased by a brother, Craig Barbagallo in 2018, his paternal grandparents, Ray & Ruth Ferguson and maternal grand father Arne Gustafson. Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 11:00am June 24, 2023 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. A reception will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions may be made to Good Shepherd “Little Lambs” Early Learning Center or to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Hillside Road, Rutland, VT 05701.
