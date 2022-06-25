Justin Taylor Pogue RUTLAND — Justin Taylor Pogue born July 28th 1994 in Bennington Vermont passed away unexpectedly June 16th 2022 at his Rutland residence. Justin enjoyed many things including sports, nature, cooking, adventures, and laughing in the moment of each wild crazy day that he faced. On February 17th 2021, Justin married the love of his life Nicole Harrington of Manchester Vermont to spend the remainder of his days falling inlove each and everyday. Expanding of his family was the adoption of their loving pitbull Taiga. The two had many plans for the future with big celebrations and dreams of expansion further of their family. Justin and Nicoles love will live on for many years to come. Justin was survived not only by his wife Nicole, but by his younger sister Emily Rose who brought great smiles and light into Justins Life, with excitement of cheering her on through the years ahead. Justin also had the support of his Mother Tennille Baker and Step Father Larry Baker through the years and is survived also by Father Kevin Pogue. Aunt Danniell's love and support helped carry Justin through the years. Close members included are Justin's other siblings Derek Pogue, JR Baker, Monica Palmer, Shaunna Stone. Paternal Grandfather John Pogue, Maternal Grandmother Darlene O'Shea, Nephew Mayson Morse, Niece Leighton Baker and many cousins. Justin was welcomed into the lords arms with warm welcomes from his predeceased Paternal grandmother Barbra Pogue. A celebration of life will be held in Bennington at the Bennington Baseball Field on July 23rd @1pm. Arrangements will be entrusted to Justin's Mother in law Anne Burdick 78 Bonnet St. Manchester Center, VT 05255 In Lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to his wife Nicole Harrington Pogue, or Donations in Justin's memory to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermont which support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth at https://www.bbbsvt.org/donate
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.