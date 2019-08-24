K. Joseph Matte FAIR HAVEN — K. Joseph Matte, 79, of Fair Haven, died Tuesday evening, Aug. 20, 2019, at The Pines at Rutland, following a long illness. He was born on July 22, 1940, in Rutland, the son of Kilburn O. and Grace (Williams) Matte. Mr. Matte graduated from the Fair Haven High School in 1958 and attended the Rutland Business College. He married Elizabeth "Betsy" Harvey on Dec. 31, 1958. Mr. Matte was self-employed for over 30 years in the Rutland area as a distributor for Arnold Bakery goods. He was a member of Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church, Knights of Columbus and the American Legion Post #49. Mr. Matte enjoyed sports, especially baseball. He was active for many years playing softball for the Carriage Room in Rutland and later, coming back to play in the Fair Haven leagues. He continued his love for baseball following his favorite teams and his fantasy baseball. He also coached baseball for the American Legion Post #49 team and enjoyed refereeing for the high school basketball games. Survivors include his wife, Betsy, of Fair Haven; five daughters Cheryl (Michael) Morris, of Castleton, Susan (Jeff) Hornbeck, of Whiting, Michele (Michael) Christian, of Orwell, Nancy (Anton) Vicar, of Woodstock, and Christine (Nick) Dubroff, of Charlottesville, VA; 10 grandchildren Adam(Ashley), Nathan (Elizabeth) and Caitlin Morris, Nicolas and Molly Hornbeck, Dwight and Elysia Christian, Oliver and Will Vicar and Silas Dubroff; six great-grandchildren Iris, Luca, Jack, Penelope, Caleb and Rhya; a brother, David (Lauren) Matte, of Brookfield, CT; many nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, VT. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church in Fair Haven. A reception will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, JDRF, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004, www2.jdrf.org; or to the Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church, C/O Durfee Funeral Home, P.O. Box 86, Fair Haven, VT 05743.
