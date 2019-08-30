K. Joseph Matte rites FAIR HAVEN — The memorial service for K. Joseph Matte, 79, who died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, was held Thursday at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church in Fair Haven. Father Erik Ugochukwu, pastor, officiated. The organist was Kent Baker and the vocalist was Rosie Doran. The eulogy was by Nathan Morris. A reception followed at Fair Haven American Legion Hall. Memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, JDRF, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004, https://www2.jdrf.org; or Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church, in care of Durfee Funeral Home, P.O., Box 86, Fair Haven, VT 05743.
