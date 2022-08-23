Kai Erik Strand SUDBURY — Oh, how we’ll miss you Buddy! Such an easygoing guy with a wicked sense of humor and an appreciation of life’s oddities and absurdities. You made friends everywhere you went and will be missed by many, but especially by your loving family. Kai is survived by his parents, Bonnie and Michael, his sister Bhrea and his daughter Baia, whom he loved above all else. He was thinking of you until the end, lovebug. Calling hours will be held Wednesday August 24 from 4-6 pm at the Sanderson Funeral Home in Middlebury. Anyone wishing to remember Kai is encouraged to donate to a charity of your choice.
