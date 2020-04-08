Kara A. Lunna WALLINGFORD — Kara A. Lunna, 45, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was born March 14, 1975, the daughter of Edward Gary and Sandra (Wahlstrom) McCormack. Kara graduated from Mill River Union High School. She became an LPN, working in an Alzheimer’s unit. She married Gordon Lunna on Dec. 28, 1999. She spent her time as a military wife and mother, traveling as needed. Kara is survived by her husband; a son, Noah; two daughters, Alia and Emma; her father, her mother and step father, Kevin Creed; and a brother, Seth Creed. No services are presently scheduled. A celebration of her life will occur at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 Arrangements are by the Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home.
