Karen A. Abare NORTH CLARENDON — The funeral service for Karen Ann Abare, 74, who died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, was held Wednesday, Oct. 13. The Rev. Sarah Ginolfi of Trinity Episcopal Church officiated. Bearers were Melisa Nichols, Dave Atwood, Tina and Leah Abare, Colton, Devin and Peyton Bussard. Burial followed in East Clarendon Cemetery. West Rutland American Legion Auxiliary Unit #87 held a fraternal service Tuesday at Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, 80 Belden Road, Suite 13, Rutland, VT 08701.
