Karen A. Abare CLARENDON – Karen Ann Abare, 74, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at her home. She was born March 11, 1947, in Rutland, the daughter of Donald and Evelyn Webster. She completed a bachelor’s degree in accounting while raising her family. Karen owned and operated Four Seasons Accounting until her retirement She loved airplanes and was an avid NASCAR, Patriots and Red Sox fan, and was a devoted grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her sons, Derrick (Deb) of Florence and Glenn (Rebecca) of Swanton; her daughters, Wendy (Robert) Webster of Proctor; and Stacy (John) Cooper of Alabama; a brother, John Webster of New Hampshire; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a granddaughter Tiffany Abare in 2003. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the East Clarendon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, 80 Belden Road, Suite 13, Rutland, VT.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.