Karen A. Rouse rites BRANDON — The funeral Mass for Karen Anne Rouse, 51, who died Sept. 1, 2019, was celebrated Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brandon. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor, was the celebrant. Stu James was the organist and Terry Zimmer was soloist. The eulogy was delivered by Tammy Davis. A reception followed at Brandon American Legion. Burial will be at a later date in East Middlebury Cemetery. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.