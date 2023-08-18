Karen Ann Collins BENNINGTON — Karen Ann Collins, 57, of Bennington and formerly of Poultney died Friday August 11, 2023 at the Southern Vermont Medical Center. A memorial service will be held 11AM Saturday August 26, 2023 at the Poultney United Methodist Church followed by a celebration of her life at the Poultney American Legion. The burial will be in the Poultney Cemetery in the fall. A complete obituary will be in at a later date. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home.
