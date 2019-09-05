Karen Anne Rouse BRANDON — In the early morning hours of Sept. 1, 2019, Karen Anne Rouse, daughter of Richard and Lucy Rouse, went to be another of God's Angels. She was such a gentle soul, loved people and the whole world around her. She loved the simple things in life, and her family was very dear to her. She was an LNA for over 13 years, drove a school bus for more than 20 years. She graduated from Johnson State College, where she earned her bachelor’s degree and was working on her master’s degree in Special Education. She was presently a paraeducator at Middlebury Union Middle School. She graduated from Middlebury Union High School, class of 1986. She leaves behind her parents, of Brandon; four daughters Mandie Rouse and partner Frank Black, Mackenzie and Madisyn Rouse and Marcie Whittemore; her brother, John Rouse and wife Carolyn and their children Ashley and Kyle. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brandon. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor, will be the celebrant. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in the family lot in East Middlebury Cemetery. Following the ceremony, the family will receive friends at Brandon American Legion for a time of fellowship and remembrance. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory for the benefit of her daughters Madisyn and Mackenzie Rouse, c/o Wendy Bizzarro, Heritage Family Credit Union, 2 Seminary St., Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
