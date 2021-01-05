Karen Beth Dido PROCTOR — Karen Beth Dido, age 63, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at her home in Proctor, following a hard-fought bout with cancer. Karen was born in Rutland on Jan. 15, 1957. She was the daughter of David C. and Patricia (Sweeney) Dollar. She grew up in Fair Haven where she received her early education and graduated from Fair Haven Union High School, class 1975. In her earlier years, she had worked at the Grand Union for 13 years. She later joined the crew at Keith’s Country Store in Pittsford, where she worked at doing everything. She was forced to retire, due to illness, following 25 years of service. She loved people and enjoyed going to the casino to play the slots. She always said that she loved working, especially at Keith’s. She is survived by her husband, Theodore “Ted” Dido of Proctor, whom she married on Nov. 26, 1977, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church in Fair Haven; her mother, Patricia (Sweeney) Dollar of Fair Haven; two daughters, Jessica Ann Dido of Proctor and Gwen Marie LaPorte and her husband, Ryan Richard LaPorte, of Brandon; two brothers, Robert Paul Dollar and David Francis Dollar, both of Fair Haven; four sisters, Susan Marie Campbell of Louisville, Kentucky, Mary Monica Patten and Theresa Ann Greenough, both of Fair Haven, and Joann Lee Dollar of Nashua, New Hampshire. Three granddaughters and many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her. She was predeceased by her father, David C. Dollar. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Pittsford. Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor, will be the celebrant. The graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fair Haven. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to Foley Cancer Clinic, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT; or to VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
