Karen Carrara SHREWSBURY — Karen Carrara, 75, of Shrewsbury passed on into eternity Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. She was born in Rutland, Vermont, on Feb. 14, 1945, to Leon and Marie (Wheeler) Hinckley. She was a longtime active member of the Village Baptist Church in Belmont, Vermont; the Ann Story Chapter of NSDAR; the Green Mountains Colonie National Society of New England Women; Vermont Society of Mayflower Descendants; and the Northeast Kingdom Chapter of the Daughters of Founders and Patriots of America. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Herb Carrara; sons, Jeffrey (Karen) Carrara of Mount Holly, Vermont, and James (Catherine) Carrara of Shrewsbury, Vermont; three grandchildren, Joseph Carrara of Rutland, Megan Carrara of Wisconsin and Kayla Carrara of Shrewsbury; great-granddaughter Joan-Lee Bruce and her family of North Clarendon, Vermont. She is also survived by her sister, Susan (John) Segraves of Prescott, Washington, three nephews and one niece. Graveside services will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, at 11 a.m. in Northam Cemetery in Shrewsbury. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions may be made to Kurn Hattin Homes for Children, P.O. Box 127, Westminister, VT 05158; or to Vermont Mayflower Society, Seth Hopkins, Treasurer, 52 Park St., Brandon, VT 05733.
