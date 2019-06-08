Karen D. Whitman TALLAHASSEE, FL — A celebration of life for Karen D. Whitman will be held at Windham Community Chapel in Dummerston, Vermont on Friday, June 21 at 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Branches Pregnancy Center of Brattleboro, Vermont or the American Cancer Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.