Karen E. Lafaso RUTLAND — Karen E. Lafaso, 56, died March 27, 2022, at her home, after a long illness. She was born Sept. 4, 1965, in Rutland, the daughter of Sandra (Miglorie) and stepfather James Gipe. Survivors include her partner, David, her stepfather, brothers, Joe, Scott and Mathew Lafaso, all of Rutland; sister, Lisa Clark, of Florida; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother in 2013; her twin, Kevin Lafaso, in 2022; her brother, Keith Lafaso, in 2021; and her biological father, Joseph Lafaso, in 2014. There will be no calling hours. Services are private.
