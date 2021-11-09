Karen E. Perron PROCTOR — Graveside services for Karen Ellen Perron, 71, of Proctor, who died Oct. 29, 2021, at her home, will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m. in Tinmouth Cemetery on Route 140 in Tinmouth. Officiating will be Rev. Sean Dowling. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
