Karen E. Perron PROCTOR — Karen E. Perron, 71, died Oct. 29, 2021, at her home. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts, Oct. 23, 1950, the daughter of Leo and Emily (Waller) Rossi. Karen enjoyed music, dancing and family gatherings. Surviving are a son, Robert Princiotta, of Bomoseen; three daughters, Angelina Nawrocki, of West Roxbury, Massachusetts, Rose Princiotta, of Proctor, and Christina Princiotta, of Bomoseen; two brothers, Leo Rossi, of Hyde Park, Massachusetts, and Joseph Rossi, of Stoughton, Massachusetts; three sisters, Joanne Stevens, of Weymouth, Massachusetts, Rose Boyden, of Stoughton, Massachusetts, and Karolyn Reissfelder, of Halifax, Massachusetts; five grandchildren, Deandre Burns, Gabby Bradley, Isabella Desmond, Lia and Luke Princiotta. She was predeceased by a daughter, Sharon Nawrocki; a brother, Angelo Rossi; and a sister, Joyce Rossi. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. in Tinmouth Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Memorial contributions can be made to the Rutland County Humane Society. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
