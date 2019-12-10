Karen G. Sabatini PERU, N.Y. — Karen Georgiana Sabatini passed away peacefully at the Clinton County ARC, with her loving family by her side on Dec. 6, 2019, at 2:09 p.m. at the age of 53. Karen was predeceased by her mother, Mary (Bupshi) LaVecchia Markowski; and her father, John “Jaju” Markowski. Karen is lovingly remembered by her children Carlton, Duncan and Elora; her grandson, James; her brothers John (Hoss), Nicholas and twin brother Kevin; and her sisters Mary-Frances “Tafi,” Faith and Lynn; along with a multitude of wonderful nieces and nephews who will cherish her memory. Karen was born in Proctor, Vermont, on March 19, 1966. She graduated from Rutland Senior High School in 1984 and went on to work in various human services jobs and had a great impact on the life of anyone she came into contact with. Karen enjoyed many hobbies, most of which involved spending time with her children. She greatly enjoyed catching frogs and developed an affinity for the slippery amphibians over the years. Above all, Karen enjoyed having fun. She had a wonderful sense of humor (shared by her twin brother, Kevin) that teetered on the line between blunt and witty in a way that startled some, but had those who knew her, on the floor with laughter. Karen was a very spiritual person and was a strong believer in God but would be best described as having an eclectic faith. Karen will always be remembered by her smile, which would always light up the room, and her awe-inspiring strength in the face of the many difficulties and tribulations in her life. In accordance with Karen’s wishes, there will be no public visiting hours or funeral. She will be remembered in an intimate gathering with her relatives mentioned above, as she desired. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the University of Vermont Cancer Center, mailed to The Courtyard at Given, 4th Floor North, 89 Beaumont Ave., Burlington, VT 05405, for research into urethral cancer, the extremely rare form that took her life. Arrangements are in the care of the Hamilton Funeral Home, 124 Clinton St., Keeseville, NY 12944, (518) 834-7667. To offer an online condolence, share a symbolic gesture or share a photo in memory of Karen G. Sabatini, please visit www.hamiltonfuneralhome.com.
