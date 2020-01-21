Karen "KK" (Bradley) Lewis WINDSOR — Karen “KK” Bradley Lewis, 72, died Jan. 12, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, surrounded by family. She was born May 27, 1947, in Hanover, New Hampshire, the daughter of Thomas Henry and Norma Gray (Hill) Bradley. She graduated in 1965 from Woodstock Union High School where she lettered in basketball and softball. Mrs. Lewis was employed as a bookkeeper by Dartmouth Skis, Sunoco and Butch Sutherland in Woodstock, Montague Golf Course in Randolph and later, for First Impressions. She enjoyed golfing, was a member of Vermont State Women's Golf Association, the hole-in-one club, and ranked #5 as a 50-year-old among Vermont women golfers. She also enjoyed genealogy and was a member of the Elder William Brewster Society, Mayflower Descendants and the Woodstock History Center. Survivors include her mother; her husband of 53 years, James L. Lewis; two children James Lewis Jr. and Kristine Urban; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her siblings Barbara Frizzell, Jayne Straight, Robert and Steven Bradley; many nieces, nephews and cousins. A gathering will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Thompson Senior Center. Burial be at a later date in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Memorial contributions may be made to Vermont State Women’s Golf Association, P.O. Box 4224, Burlington, VT 05406. Arrangements are by Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock. For online condolences, visit cabotfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.