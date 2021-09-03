Karen Nashshad RUTLAND — The graveside service for Karen Nashshad, 58, of Rutland who died Monday Aug. 23, 2021, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH was held Wednesday Sept. 1, 2021 at the East Clarendon Cemetery. Pastor Glen Woods from the Hubbardton Liberty Church officiated. The vocalist was Wanda Woods and the Guitarist was Pastor Glen Woods
