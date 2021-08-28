Karen Nashshad RUTLAND — Karen Nashshad, 58, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. She was born Nov. 18, 1962, in Brattleboro, the daughter of Joanne Barry. She was employed at the Pines for many years, enjoyed cooking and taking care of people. Ms. Nashshad also enjoyed her pool and watching movies. Survivors include her mother, of Rutland; two brothers, two sisters; two nieces and six nephews. The graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, in East Clarendon Cemetery. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
