Karen S. Tarbell SHREWSBURY — Karen Sue (Jenney) Tarbell, 49, of Shrewsbury Vermont passed away on June 21, 2023. A Celebration of her life will be held on Friday June 30, 2023 at 1 P.M. at the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc., Located at 1939 Main Street Castleton VT To view the complete obituary please visit www.ducharmefuneralhome.com
