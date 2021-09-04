Karl and Hunter Ashcroft FAIR HAVEN — A Celebration of Life for both Karl and Hunter Ashcroft will be held on Sept. 19, 2021, at 1 p.m. It will be at the Fair Haven Legion Unit #49, 72 South Main St. in Fair Haven, Vermont. Lunch will be provided. Please bring fun stories to tell! If you have any photos of Karl or Hunter to share, please email them to: KHashcroft2021@gmail.com.
