Karl R. Ashcroft POULTNEY — Karl Richard Ashcroft, 54, of Poultney, Vermont, passed away on Aug. 9, 2021, at home, after a long-fought battle with congestive heart failure. A friend to all, Karl was born in Davenport, Iowa, on Nov. 2, 1966. When living in Vermont, he graduated from Fair Haven Union High School. He held many jobs in life. Living in New Mexico, he worked with the fire department and as EMT in emergency rescue. He also worked at a glass company and became a creative mirror designer cutting heart-shaped, handheld mirrors. Also, while in New Mexico, he became a massage therapist. He loved working with people. Moving back to Vermont, he worked in his dad's chiropractic office for a while. He also was a police officer, pest control, medical assistant in the local drug program for RRMC, and continued working EMT with local squads. His last job was very demanding, working in the pilot program Sanctuary House for the State of Vermont as a case manager. He always wanted to help and comfort people and quite frankly, he had a "big" heart and a lot of compassion. Included was his smile, laughter and a good joke. Karl was a very much into history and the paranormal. He enjoyed learning about the many different things that happened throughout our history and the local legends and myths. He also enjoyed many different shows and movies that went along with these. You could always find him watching one of them! Even his son, wife and grandkids watched with him. He was also a big lover of the Raiders football team, and you could find him and his grandson, Thachary, watching or arguing over players, teams, etc. If he wasn't watching the game on TV, he was watching his son play or his grandson play football. He was very proud of both of his son and grandkids, as they were all very close in age and spent a lot of time together. Karl was married to Lorrie-Anne Tate for 22 years and had a son, Hunter, whom he loved so very much and whom he was so very proud of. His son, Hunter, passed away last year and Karl never recovered from his loss. He also leaves behind a father and mother, Dr. Richard and Linda Ashcroft, of South Carolina; a sister, Laurel Gebhard and her husband, Casey, of Colorado; a stepdaughter, Heather Tate and her partner, Kris Lubinsky, of Poultney, Vermont; grandchildren, Thachary Tate, Emerson and Gideon Lubinsky; nephews, Cade and Ty Gebhard, all of whom he loved dearly; many aunts, uncles and friends who will never forget him. He also leaves behind his special dog, Jasper, who howled his loss during and throughout Karl's death. We will always remember Karl's quick wit, laughter and smile. We are all broken hearted. His light may have gone out in life, as did Hunter's, but will forever shine in our hearts. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
