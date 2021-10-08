Karl W. Neuse MIDDLEBURY — The funeral service for Karl Werner Neuse, who died Sept. 14, 2021, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 3 Main St., Middlebury. Mask wearing is requested. For a Zoom link, email StStephensmiddlebury@gmail.com or call (802) 388-7200. A reception will be held at the Waybury Inn, Route 125, East Middlebury.
