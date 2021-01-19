Karmen M. Buckey POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Karmen M. Buckey, 82, of Poughkeepsie, New York, died peacefully on Friday, Jan. 2, 2021, at River Valley Care in Poughkeepsie. Karmen was born on Oct. 25, 1938, in Castleton, Vermont, to George E. McCarthy and Kathleen Hayes. She received her Bachelor of Arts from Vassar College and her Master of Social Work from Adelphi University. Karmen married Richard Buckey on Sept. 16, 1960, in Castleton, Vermont. Karmen was previously employed as a social worker at the Lighthouse in Poughkeepsie. Karmen tirelessly served her community and was a member of the board of the Poughkeepsie Children’s Home while serving on the Town of Poughkeepsie Zoning Board and devoting her time to several local and Democratic committees. Although she touched family, friends and strangers alike with her dignity and grace, Karmen will perhaps be most remembered by her friends as an avid bridge player, having been a member of several bridge groups for decades. Karmen’s beloved husband, Richard Buckey, passed away on July 7, 2003. Karmen is survived by her cherished children, Lori Buckey of Poughkeepsie, Richard Buckey and his partner, Cathy Smith, of Delmar, New York, and Christopher Buckey and his wife, Renee Buckey, of Altamont, New York; and by her adored grandchildren, Kelsey McElduff, Mary Margaret McElduff, Hannah Buckey, Tessa Buckey, Christina Buckey and Richard Michael Buckey; and her brother, Joseph McCarthy, and her sister, Ann Herlihy, and brother-in-law, James Herlihy. Karmen was also predeceased by her daughter, Kathleen Marie Buckey. Karmen will be deeply missed by her family. There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, New York. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Poughkeepsie Children’s Home or the Hudson Valley Philharmonic/Bardavon Theatre. Arrangements are under the direction of Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. To send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.Doylefuneralhome.com.
