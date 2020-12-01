Katherine Alexander RUTLAND — Katherine "Kathy" Alexander, 51, died Nov. 26, 2020, at Community Health Center in Rutland. She was born Feb. 15, 1969, in Rutland, the daughter of Gordon and Mae (Pitts) Alexander. She enjoyed being outdoors, the ocean and doing crafts. Survivors include her soulmate, Rebecca Derepentigny of Rutland; five children, Bethany Barbour, Cassandra Thompson, Eric Barber, all of Rutland, Ashley Smith of Toccoa, Georgia, Joshua Thompson of Wilmington; her siblings, Stella, Gordon Jr., Peter and David Alexander, all of Rutland, Wanda and Andrew Derby, both of North Clarendon; stepsisters, Nancy Majka of Shrewsbury, Helen Hewitt of Rutland; an uncle and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents and an uncle. Due to COVID-19, a service is pending at a later date. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
