Katherine J. Flanders EAST PITTSFORD — Katherine June Flanders, 90, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at her residence. She was born June 10, 1930, in Proctor, the daughter of George Edson and Katherine May (English) Hewitt. She graduated from Pittsford High School. On March 3, 1950, she married Reginald R. Flanders in Pittsford. Mrs. Flanders was a homemaker who enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles. Survivors include six children, Steven Flanders of Highland, California, Thomas Flanders of Chittenden, Regina Flanders of Castleton, William, David and Donna Flanders, all of East Pittsford; a sister, Dorothy LaFountain; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband; sons, Kevin and Robert Flanders; a grandson; and two brothers, Robert and George Hewitt. Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford. Due to pandemic restrictions, family groups will be allowed to pay their respects one group at a time. Burial will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford.
