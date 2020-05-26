Katherine "Kitty" Matte WHITEHALL, N.Y. — Katherine “Kitty” Matte, 93, of Whitehall, New York, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was born Katherine Elizabeth Kovalosky on Sept. 25, 1926, on Maple Hill Farm, Clark Hollow Road, East Poultney, Vermont. She was the daughter of Jacob Kovalosky of Warsaw, Poland, and Anna Zovistoski of Hampton, New York. Kitty was a 1945 graduate of Poultney High School. She married Bruno J. Matte of Whitehall, New York, on Sept. 23, 1950, at St. Raphael's Church in Poultney. Proud of her Polish roots, Kitty was a member of the Polish American Club. In addition to her parents and her husband, Kitty was predeceased by two sisters, Reta (Kovalosky) Parrott and Anna (Kovalosky) Parrott. Survivors include her children, Cynthia Matte of Whitehall and Joseph Matte of Buford, Georgia; her sisters, Teresa (Kovalosky) Hayes of East Poultney and Agnes Kovalosky of Poultney; as well as many nieces and nephews. A private wake and funeral will be held for family members. A memorial for Kitty will be planned at a later date when all friends and family can attend and celebrate her life. Donations in memory of Katherine “Kitty” Matte may be made to Skenesborough Emergency Squad at 37 Skenesborough Drive, Whitehall, NY 12887; Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company at P.O. Box 188, Whitehall, NY 12887; Fair Haven Rescue Squad at 17 Prospect St., Fair Haven, VT 05743; Our Lady of Hope Church at www.olhstann.org; or High Peaks Hospice at www.highpeakshospice.org. Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., Whitehall, New York. Online condolences may be left at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
