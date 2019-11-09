Katherine "Kitty" Moore CAVENDISH — Katherine “Kitty” Moore, 91, of Massachusetts and formerly of Cavendish, died peacefully on Nov. 6, 2019. She was born to the late Katherine “Anna” Moore and Dean Moore. She grew up in Cavendish and attended the Black River Academy in Ludlow. She later went on to become a nurse working in infectious disease and pediatrics in the Boston area, before retiring at the age of 55. She was a parishioner of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Assonet, Massachusetts, and the Holy Name of Mary in Proctorsville. She enjoyed gardening and her visiting pets. She was predeceased by her parents and a sister, Margaret “Peggy” Moore. A committal service will be held on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Cavendish Cemetery in Cavendish. Ker Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium are handling funeral arrangements. To view her online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information please visit www.phaneuf.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.