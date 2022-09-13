Katherine L. Emerson SPRINGFIELD — Katherine Lovell Emerson died September 2, 2022 at Springfield hospital. She was born September 5, 1931 in Springfield, VT daughter of Hubert and Hazel (Moore) Lovell. She was a resident of Springfield all of her life and graduated from Springfield High School in 1949. She was married to Leo Emerson on August 5, 1961 in Chester. She was employed at The National Survey, Chester for several years. She also worked at the Eagle-Times in Springfield and then at the Vermont Department of Employment and Training, retiring in 1995. Survivors include her husband, Leo of Springfield; a sister, Dorothy Graves of South Burlington; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, P. Irvin Lovell in 2003; and a sister, Frances Lewis in 2004. At her request, there will be no services or calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The Ker Phaneuf Funeral Home in Brattleboro is in charge of arrangements.
