Katherine M. Elkey RUTLAND — Katherine M. Elkey, 74, died Jan. 14, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born Jan. 10, 1945, in Rutland, the daughter of Stewart and Bessie (Quelch) Dodge. She was a 1964 graduate of Otter Valley Union High School. Mrs. Elkey was employed with Grand Union Grocery Store and later, Topps. Survivors include two daughters Darlene Booska, of Pittsford, and Kathy Rayborn, of Mount Holly; two sons Dana and Stewart Elkey, of Rutland; a brother, James Dodge Sr., of Rutland; five grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. The prayer service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland, where calling hours begin at noon prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon.
