Katherine M. Fish rites RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Katherine M. Fish, 95, who died Sept. 6, 2020, was celebrated Thursday in Christ the King Church. Rev. Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois, pastor, officiated. Organist was William Gower Johnson. Vocalist was Olivia Boughton. Eulogist was Raymond Fish. Bearers were Tom Lewis, Rob Carpino, Bill Allard and Ron Wagner. Burial followed in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.