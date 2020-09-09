Katherine M. Fish RUTLAND — Katherine M. Fish, 95, died Sept. 6, 2020, at The Pines. She was born July 12, 1925, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of Guiseppe and Theresa (Vallone) Zofrea. She worked at Howe Scale for over 20 years and was involved with the Foster Grandparent Program at the Northeast School, retiring in 2015. Mrs. Fish was a member of Rutland American Legion Auxiliary, Women’s Bowling League and a “Grey Lady” volunteer at Rutland Regional Medical Center. In 2005, she received the Governor’s Outstanding Service Award from Gov. Jim Douglas. Survivors include two children, Raymond Fish of Rutland and Theresa Lewis of Millbury, Massachusetts. She was predeceased by her spouse, Richard Fish, in 1999; three brothers, Francis, Joseph and Louis Zofrea; three sisters, Santina Carpino, Carmen Troy and Mary Allard. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Christ the King Church, burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Meals on Wheels, 80 Belden Road, Suite 13, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.