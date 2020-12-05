Katherine Quimby Garrett RUTLAND — Katherine Quimby Garrett, 62, of Rutland died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at her residence, following a long illness. She was born Jan, 12, 1958, in Windsor, the daughter of Thurland and Dorothy (Bill) Quimby. Ms. Garrett was employed by Rutland Plywood for several years until she became disabled. She enjoyed driving, fishing, watching movies, swimming, boating and nature. Survivors include her wife, Susan Drake of Rutland; a brother, Roy Quimby of Windsor; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Carol Beckwith; and two brothers, Wayne and Terry Quimby. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, where calling hours begin at 1 p.m. prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home.
