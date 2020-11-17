Katherine Saeman PITTSFORD — Katherine Saeman, 83, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born Dec. 20, 1936, in Oyster Bay, New York, the daughter of Edward and Lillian McDonough. Mrs. Saeman was an avid writer, artist, animal lover and enjoyed travel and adventure, visiting most states and National Parks. Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Rose of Pittsford, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Richard Rose; and her husband, William Saeman. Per her request, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford.
