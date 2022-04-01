Katherine (Wilkins) Starks CHATHAM, N.Y. — Katherine Lena (Wilkins) Starks transitioned early Tuesday morning, March 22, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Born Aug. 23, 1942, in Ludlow, Vermont ,to the late Charles and Mildred (Holcomb) Wilkins, Kathy was a 1960 graduate of Black River High School in Ludlow. She and John Todd Starks were married from September 1963 until his death in December 2007. During their marriage, they owned and operated Starks Restoration & Rental in Chatham, New York. She became very talented at hanging complicated patterned wallpaper. She also enjoyed restoring old furniture to its original splendor. In her younger years, BINGO beckoned her often. Thrifting at shops, flea markets and yard sales was her hobby. She loved a bargain EXCEPT when it came to coffee. It was FOLGERS with her Pall Mall or it was NONE! If you knew Kathy, you knew her true passion was her family, immediate as well as her large, extended family. Her love and unending generosity were her trademark. Her fierce independence paved the way and was a great example for her future generations. Kathy's death is a huge loss to all. There was only one Kathy. Surviving are her children, Donald Starks Sr. (Mary VanAlstyne) and Laurie Johnson, both of Chatham, New York. She was predeceased by her daughter, Tammy, in 2013. Also survived by grandchildren, Charles Bost III (Audra MacFarlane), Valatie, New York; Donald (Stephanie) Starks Jr., Candice Dutcher, Amber (Robert) Snyder, William VanAlstyne (Christína Elmendorf), Randy VanAlstyne, all of Chatham. New York; Samantha-Marie VanAlstyne (Matteo Hampton), of Hudson; and Nathaniel (Niki) Bost, of Kingston, New York. Also survived by sisters, Sandra (Billy) Tyrrell and Nancy Brown, Proctorsville, Vermont, Sue (Ron) Bates, Cavendish, Vermont; brother, Kenneth Wilkins, Ludlow, Vermont; sister-in-law, Joyce Wilkins, of Proctorsville, Vermont; and son-in-law, William Vanalstyne, of Chatham. She will be missed by 10 great-grands and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Kathy was also predeceased by brothers, Donald and Albert Wilkins; sisters, Doris and Delores Wilkins; lifetime friends, Ana-Mae, Maria and Arlene, "The Coffee Klatch." She will be forever missed. Graveside services will be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Our Community Cares, 25 Hudson Ave., Chatham, NY 12037 http://ourcommunitycarescc.org/. Condolences may be conveyed at frenchblasl.com.
