Kathie A. (Iverson) Keyes DANBY – Kathie Ann (Iverson) Keyes passed away early Sunday morning, Nov. 1, 2020, at her home in Danby, with her husband, Patrick, by her side. She had fought cancer for two years. Kathie was born May 3, 1957, in Montpelier, Vermont, fourth child of Robert Hans and Priscilla Dean (Myotte) Iverson. Kathie attended schools in South Burlington, moving with her family to Rutland in 1973, graduating from MSJ in 1975. She then attended Champlain College, graduating 1977. Kathie then became employed by GE in Rutland in 1978 and was there for 38 years as a gauge control room and machinist supervisor. It was at work that she met her soul partner and love of her life, Patrick Keyes; they were married April 8, 1989, and moved to Danby in 1995, enjoying their quiet view of Mount Tabor. Most recently, after taking early retirement from GE, Kathie chose the RRMC volunteer program, as courier, teen leader and OR Waiting Room liaison. Her husband, Pat, began volunteering at the hospital after he retired two years earlier and they both worked on the same days. Kathie left a strong legacy with her friends and coworkers. Many of her volunteer family drove to her home in Danby in a birthday parade last May with balloons waving from the many cars to wish her cheer! When she applied for her volunteer position, her references were all glowing tributes of this remarkable woman they had known for well over 30 years - dependable, outgoing, hard-working, kind, caring and most poignant "it has been an honor and a privilege to know Kathie most of my adult life." Kathie and Pat enjoyed many travels, including the Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Germany, Austria, Italy and stateside, loved North Carolina, Florida and their last venture was New Orleans a year ago. She also loved collecting, clowns, thimbles, spoons, to name a few. She also loved their five dachshunds, Maria, Koko, Tika, JR and Frankie. But most of all, Kathie loved cooking and particularly cooking and baking for others. She baked for meetings of the Danby Volunteer Fire Department, her coworkers at GE, and treated the nurses and doctors in PACU and ACU at RRMC on her days volunteering. Kathie was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Gary. She is survived by her loving husband, Patrick; her brothers, Mark Iverson (Jenette), Craig Iverson (Susan); her two stepdaughters, Shanna Keyes LaFlamme (Peter) and Karin Keyes Clapsaddle. She also leaves eight grandchildren, Joseph, Michael, Amber, Derrik, Bryan, Jonathan, Andrew and Peter. Kathie’s family would like to send their appreciation to VNA Hospice, RRMC, UVM Medical Center and Dana Farber. Graveside service will be held in the spring in Danby-Scottsville Cemetery, Route 7, Danby, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Danby/Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department at 590 North Main St., Danby, VT 05739, would be greatly appreciated.
