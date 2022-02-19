Kathie Fox TINMOUTH — Kathie Fox, 50, of Tinmouth, died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a brief Illness. She was born in Rutland on Feb. 3, 1972, the daughter of William and Jane (Herrick) Fox. She graduated from Mill River Union High School in 1990. Kathie was a dietician assistant at the Rutland hospital for the past 27 years. She enjoyed travelling, her close group of friends and her pets. She is survived by her brother, David and his wife, Judi and their daughter, Megan, and son, Colby; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Burden and her son, Jason Burden. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Maurice Burden. Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, Vermont. Private burial will be in Tinmouth Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kathie’s memory may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.