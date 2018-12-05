Kathleen A. Keane-Carney FRISCO, Colo. - Kathleen Annette “Katie” Keane-Carney, 47, of Frisco, Colo., passed away peacefully on Nov. 17, 2018, surrounded by love from her family and friends. Katie was predeceased by her mother, Janice Keane; her grandparents Seward Fisk, Gerard and Harriet Keane; and her cousin, Walter “Wally” White. She is survived by her father, Richard Keane (Judy), of Cuttingsville, Vt.; her former husband, Bart Carney (Karen Brown), of Breckenridge, Colo.; her three children Leah, Annette and Kyle Carney, of Breckenridge, Colo.; her fiancé, Bruce Stott, of Frisco, Colo.; and her three sisters Jacqueline Kingston (Robert), of Geneseo, N.Y., Kelly Wioncek (Scott), of Wellington, Fla., and Molly Headley (Chris), of Geneseo, N.Y. Katie is also survived by nine nieces and nephews Jesse, Jeremy and Willy Kingston, of Geneseo, N.Y., Eryn and Kenna Wioncek, of Wellington, Fla., and Jack, Madeline, Luke and Katie Jane Headley, of Geneseo, N.Y. Katie was born in Syracuse, N.Y., on Oct. 11, 1971, to parents Richard Keane and Janice Keane. While growing up in her hometown of Cazenovia, N.Y., she enjoyed many friendships that lasted through the years. She studied Human Services at SUNY Potsdam, graduating in 1994, again making lifelong friends. She relocated in 1995 to Frisco, Colo., where she married and started her family. She settled with her family in Breckenridge, Colo., and lived there for many years. Recently, Katie resided in Geneseo, N.Y., for several years before returning to Frisco, Colo. Katie lived her life with wit and humor. She lit up every room she entered with a clever phrase, joke, funny face or humorous outfit accessory. She loved her children, family and friends with unrestrained affection. Helping others came naturally to her. She enjoyed her pets, skiing, biking, running, rafting, singing, cleaning and photographs of her friends and family. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center, Frisco, Colo., St. Anthony Hospital, Lakewood, Colo., and Lutheran Hospice at Collier Hospice Center, Wheat Ridge, Colo., for the exceptional care they provided to their loved one. Friends of Katie and her family are invited to a “Celebration of Life” gathering on Dec. 9, at 4 p.m. at either of the following locations: Leisures Restaurant, 6001 Big Tree Road, Lakeville, NY 14480; or Carter Park, 300 South High St., Breckenridge, CO 80424. Contributions in Katie’s memory may be made to “The Carney Children Education Fund,” c/o Karen Brown, P.O. Box 2597, Frisco, CO 80443. Grieve not … Nor speak of me with tears … But laugh and talk of me … As though I were beside you … I loved you so … ’Twas Heaven here with you.
