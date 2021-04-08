Kathleen A. Lengol rites RUTLAND — The private funeral service for Kathleen Ann Ross Lengol, 76, who died March 27, 2021, was held Tuesday, April 6, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. The Rev. John M. Longworth, pastor, officiated. Neil Houston was the assisting minister. Denise Andriscin was the musician. Honorary bearers were Christel Wiedmann, Janet and Bob Williamson, Tom Skelly, Sam Groom and Richard Cormier. Burial will be at a later date in Maple Grove Cemetery in Cloquet, Minnesota. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
