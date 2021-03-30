Kathleen A. Lengol RUTLAND — Kathleen Ann Lengol of Rutland, Vermont, passed away peacefully March 27, 2021, in Our House Residential Care. She was born March 27, 1945, in Cloquet, Minnesota, the daughter of Howard and Irene (Granvick) Ross. Mrs. Lengol graduated from Cloquet (Minnesota) High School in 1963. She was active in many school activities and had a special interest in music, being a participant in orchestra and marching band with special performances in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Winnipeg, Manitoba. Kathleen was inducted into the National Honor Society. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics Education from the University of Minnesota, St. Paul Campus, in 1967. She went on to teach Home Economics, Family Consumer Sciences and Family Sciences in Two Harbors, Minnesota, Wallingford, Vermont, and Mill River Union, Clarendon, Vermont, from 1975 until her retirement in 1997. Kathleen married George Lengol on Aug. 1, 1987, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Cloquet, Minnesota. Mrs. Lengol was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She sang in the church choir, Handel's Messiah: was assistant minister, lector; participated in WELCA, Bible study; taught vacation Bible school, Sunday school; and served on Koinonia Board and numerous committees over the years. She was a member and volunteer at the Paramount Theatre, Bridges & Beyond Program at Rutland Regional Medical Center, Rutland Historical Society; participated in Vermont Retired Education Association, Rutland Co. EAC, AAUW, Delta Kappa Gamma International, Gamma Chapter. She was president and involved in other leadership roles in her teacher and economic organizations. She was proud of her Finnish heritage, especially St. Urho, patron Saint of Finland. Celebrations were held every March 16 with friend--fun times! Kathleen performed the small kindnesses that most left undone, never knowing how far a little kindness would go. Kathy’s nurturing went to all children she knew in school, her church and community, which resulted in making lifelong friends. She led a full, rich life dedicated to family and community. Kathy was an accomplished seamstress making stylish outfits for her family, fashioned her wedding gown and made many pairs of properly hemmed pants. She demonstrated her creative spirit by writing encouraging greeting, get well cards and special music. Other special interests were music, summer concerts, arts and crafts, extensive traveling, photography and outdoor activities. She and her husband traveled throughout the United States, Canadian provinces, Mexico, Costa Rica and many countries in Europe. Significant trips included a Mill River Exchange program with students in Moscow, Russia; trips to Finland and the Ukraine with her husband, researching his genealogy roots. She was predeceased by her parents, Howard and Irene Ross of Cloquet, Minnesota; sister, Barbara Ross of Cloquet, Minnesota; sister-in-law, Vicki (Gary) of Cloquet, Minnesota. Survivors include her husband, George R. Lengol of Rutland; two brothers, Dale Ross (Gail) and Gary Ross, both of Cloquet, Minnesota; niece, Courtney Ross of St. Petersburg, Florida; nephew, Jeffrey Ross of Cloquet, Minnesota; a stepdaughter, Susan Leith, SSGT, USAF, Retired, of Charleston, South Carolina; several cousins and family relatives in Minnesota and California. The private funeral service will be held in the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at a later date in Maple Grove Cemetery in Cloquet, Minnesota. Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 6 Church Hill Road, Rutland, VT 05701; or the Rutland Community Cupboard, 65 River St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are under the direction of Tossing Funeral Home.
