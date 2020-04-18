Kathleen A. Trepanier WEST RUTLAND — Kathleen A. Trepanier, 65, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at The University of Vermont Medical Center. She was born on April 12, 1955, in Proctor, the daughter of Valentine and Helen (Kuzyk) Hyjek. Kathy resided in West Rutland her entire life, graduating from West Rutland High School’s Class of 1973. The majority of Kathy’s work history was with Kmart in Rutland, the last 10 years she was employed at Smiling Steve’s Pharmacy. Kathy enjoyed gardening, playing bingo, bird watching, spending time at home with her pets and most recently hiking, playing golf and geocaching. Surviving are her daughter, Valerie Carrara and husband Dana; two granddaughters, Isabella and Julia, of Castleton; her companion, Robert Labelle of West Rutland; her former husband, Leo Trepanier Jr. of West Rutland; a sister, Barbara Trepanier of West Rutland. She was predeceased by her son, Douglas Trepanier, in 2018. A graveside prayer service will be offered at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Rd, Pittsford VT 05763. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
